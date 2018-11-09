Gauteng Safety MEC welcomes arrest of Kagiso siblings murder suspect

Gauteng member of the executive council (MEC) for Community Safety, Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane, today welcomed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the murder of two siblings in Kagiso, on Gauteng’s West Rand.

The siblings, a girl and a boy aged eight and nine years old, went missing on September 14, while playing outside their home. Their bodies were later discovered by a passerby in Slovoville, Soweto, buried in shallow graves with their hands tied.

On Thursday, police arrested a man believed to be behind the heinous murder, in Mpumalanga. The man is said to be an ex-boyfriend of the children’s mother.

“I wish to commend the police officers who worked around the clock to make a breakthrough in this case. The killings of women, children at the hands of the people they love and trust are reaching an alarming rate and cannot continue unabated. I call upon citizens of this province to be cautious. It is very important that people should make efforts to know the background of people they bring into their families at all times,” said Nkosi-Malobane.

“I am confident that the State will present a solid case before a court of law that will make the criminal justice system to impose a harsher sentence on the perpetrator of such an atrocious crime. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the victims and we hope that they have found closure.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

