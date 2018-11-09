Limpopo cop killed while observing possible drug dealing

Police are looking for the suspects who killed a police officer that was on duty last night at Bulawayo Street, Ladanna, Limpopo.

National Commissioner of Police General Khehla John Sitole said he has called for the speedy arrest of the men responsible for the killing of the constable.

“Constable Petrus Gerhardus De Lange, 30, was on duty observing possible drug dealing when he was attacked,” said Sitole.

“A group of suspects in two cars drove up to the vehicle the constable was sitting in. Four men alighted from the vehicles with handguns and opened fire on the policeman.”

Sitole said De Lange died while en route to hospital. It is alleged that during the shooting a truck driver was also wounded in his hand by a stray bullet.

Sitole has condemned the killing of De Lange and ordered that a 72-hour Activation Plan be mobilised to identify and bring those responsible to book.

“We have lost 42 police officers at the hands of criminals since the start of this financial year alone,” said Sitole.

“The number of our police officers being attacked and killed remains at an unacceptable level despite proactive and reactive interventions,” he added.

Sitole said the killing of Constable De Lange brings to 42 the number of police officers killed since April 1, 2018 to date. Eighteen of these officers were killed whilst on duty and 24 were killed off duty

“Anyone with information on this attack last night is requested to please call our toll free Crime Stop number 086 000 10111. Callers may remain anonymous and all information will be treated with the strictest confidence,”said Sitole.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.