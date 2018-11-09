PE suspected hijacker in hospital after crash with stolen car

An alleged hijacking suspect is under police guard at a Port Elizabeth hospital after he was involved in a crash with a stolen vehicle, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Captain Johan Rheeder said the 21-year-old man was involved in a three-car collision on Friday morning.

According to police information, at about 7am on Friday morning a red VW Polo was hijacked in Parliament Street in Central PE.

Rheeder said a woman alleged that she was hijacked by four men.

“At about 7.15am it is alleged that the driver of the stolen vehicle lost control of the vehicle and bumped into a lamp post in Targetkloof and then collided with a white Nissan vehicle,” said Rheeder.

The driver of the Nissan vehicle was about to turn into River Road when the VW smashed into the back right-hand side of their vehicle.

Rheeder said the VW Polo also collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction.

The truck driver did not sustain any injuries while three occupants of the Nissan vehicle were treated by paramedics on the scene.

The suspected hijacker of the VW Polo was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Police are investigating a case of hijacking and reckless driving.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.