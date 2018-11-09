 
South Africa 9.11.2018 12:54 pm

Security firm owner fined R30K over firearm permits

ANA
The firearms and defective permits were seized by the Hawks from the security guards working for the company.

The owner of a security company used by alleged 28s gang boss Ralph Stanfield was fined R30,000 after members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation’s National Firearms Task Team seized firearms and defective firearm permits.

The DPCI, or Hawks, said on Friday that Schlomo Schwartz, 53, was served with the administrative fine on Thursday.

Hawks said in a statement: “The firearms and defective permits were seized by the Hawks from the security guards working for a company owned by Schwartz. These guards were escorting Ralph Stansfield to Khayelitsha Court on 16 July 2017, when they were disarmed by the members of the Hawks.”

Stanfield, who survived a “hit” in Johannesburg last year, is one of 23 accused, along with three police officers, who face 109 charges related to allegations that officers at the SA Police Service Central Firearms Registry helped arm gangsters and drug kingpins in the Western Cape.

