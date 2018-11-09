 
menu
South Africa 9.11.2018 10:04 am

IN PICS: Men wanted for Hillsong Church robbery

ANA
One of the suspects sought in connection with the robbery at the Hillsong Church in Century City. Picture: SAPS

One of the suspects sought in connection with the robbery at the Hillsong Church in Century City. Picture: SAPS

The suspects allegedly held staff at gunpoint whereafter they fled the scene with cash and cellular phones.

Police in Cape Town have released identikits of two suspects sought in connection with a brazen robbery at the Hillsong Church in Century City last month.

Two armed suspects entered the church and robbed the employees inside the premises on October 29. This was shortly after a men’s conference had taken place at the venue.

One of the suspects sought in connection with the robbery at the Hillsong Church in Century City. Picture: SAPS

In a statement on Friday, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said: “If you recognise the two suspects depicted in the attached images captured with surveillance cameras during a robbery, kindly contact Detective Constable Masande Majikijela on 079 894 1638. Alternatively, Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111.”

According to Traut, the two armed suspects gained entrance to a church in Century City, near Milnerton, by pretending to do a delivery. They held staff at gunpoint whereafter they fled the scene with cash and cellular phones. The men are now wanted on a charge of armed robbery.

One of the suspects sought in connection with the robbery at the Hillsong Church in Century City. Picture: SAPS

Initially, there were reports that there was a hostage situation at the church and police snipers were called in, but this was later denied by police.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Mpumalanga businessman narrowly escapes death after being shot 16.11.2018
Taxi driver arrested for robbing school 13.11.2018
Robbery suspect shot dead in shoot-out with KwaZulu-Natal police 11.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

05

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.