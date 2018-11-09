IN PICS: Men wanted for Hillsong Church robbery

Police in Cape Town have released identikits of two suspects sought in connection with a brazen robbery at the Hillsong Church in Century City last month.

Two armed suspects entered the church and robbed the employees inside the premises on October 29. This was shortly after a men’s conference had taken place at the venue.

In a statement on Friday, police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said: “If you recognise the two suspects depicted in the attached images captured with surveillance cameras during a robbery, kindly contact Detective Constable Masande Majikijela on 079 894 1638. Alternatively, Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111.”

According to Traut, the two armed suspects gained entrance to a church in Century City, near Milnerton, by pretending to do a delivery. They held staff at gunpoint whereafter they fled the scene with cash and cellular phones. The men are now wanted on a charge of armed robbery.

Initially, there were reports that there was a hostage situation at the church and police snipers were called in, but this was later denied by police.

