Ekurhuleni probes explosion after four workers injured in Boksburg factory

The city of Ekurhuleni said on Friday that it was investigating the cause of the fire after four workers were injured in a what is thought to be a chemical explosion at a factory in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni.

The factory is situated along Main Reef Road, adjacent to Dunswart train station.

William Ntladi, the spokesperson for Ekurhuleni disaster and emergency management services, said the explosion was heard from a distance. Flames could be seen from far. Some of the 210-litre containers were ejected through the roof of the workshop.

Firefighters from Boksburg Leon Ferreira, Boksburg Central, and Rynfield fire stations used five fire engines to contain and douse the flames.

Ntladi said: “Four employees were hurt prior arrival of paramedics and firefighters. One male patient was in a critical state of health due to facial, neck, and inhalation burns, and was transported to Glenwood hospital, the other three were in serious but stable conditions due to inhalation and superficial burns around their bodies.”

He said they were transported by ambulances to Tambo Memorial and Sunshine hospitals.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be determined, it is, however, alleged that it was caused by a chemical reaction within the workshop.

Ntladi said the factory warehouse stores sulfuric acid, hydrochloric acid, and other substances such as chlorine and flammable liquids including benzene.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.