South Africa 9.11.2018 09:33 am

Anti-gang unit recovers abalone worth R800K, suspect on the run

ANA
Abalone. Picture: SAPS

Western Cape police say the team reacted on a tipoff about an unlicensed firearm and abalone at a residence in Parow.

The police anti-gang unit in the Western Cape has found abalone worth more than R800,000 and a firearm in a residence in Parow, but a suspect evaded arrest and is now on the run.

Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said on Friday: “Yesterday afternoon members of the anti-gang unit reacted on a tipoff about an unlicensed firearm and abalone at a residence in Parow. Upon their arrival, a suspect fled the premises in a silver VW Polo.

“The residence was searched which led to the discovery of a 6.35 Baby Browning and one round of ammunition, and abalone valued at around R804,000 … the suspect who fled is now being sought by police.”

