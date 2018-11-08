 
South Africa 8.11.2018 07:12 pm

Eastern Cape man gets 18 years in jail for raping seven-year-old girl

ANA
Justice in court. Picture: Twitter

A police spokesperson said the child had confided in her mother and it was discovered that the girl was raped in March 2015.

Bulelani Mhlahlo, 37, convicted of raping a seven-year-old girl, was sentenced to 18 years behind bars by the Tsomo Regional Magistrate’s Court, Eastern Cape police said today.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said the sentence was passed down on Wednesday.

Manatha said the child had confided in her mother and it was discovered that the girl was raped in March 2015.

She was raped at Mhlahlo’s house in the Madopholweni Locality, Sokapase Village, Ngqamakhwe.

The case was investigated by the Butterworth Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS).

Butterworth Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu welcomed the sentence.

He also commended the investigating officer for investigating the case professionally.

– African News Agency (ANA)

