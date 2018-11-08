Debates to start over Port Elizabeth, airport and Uitenhage name changes

The Eastern Cape Provincial Geographical Names Committee (ECPGNC) are expected to debate name changes for Port Elizabeth, the PE International Airport and Uitenhage at several public hearings scheduled to take place later this month.

Since the abolishment of apartheid in 1994 name changes across the country have been a common occurrence.

Port Elizabeth International Airport and East London Airport were previously known as HF Verwoerd Airport and Ben Schoeman Airport.

Last year the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality started investigating the possibility of renaming the airport after struggle icon and late former president Nelson Mandela.

However, the King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality has been lobbying for years to have Mthatha Airport named after Mandela.

The proposed name changes for Port Elizabeth are: Gqebera, I-Bhayi and Nelson Mandela City.

The proposed names for Port Elizabeth International Airport: Nelson Mandela Bay Airport, Nelson Mandela Airport, Raymond Mhlaba Airport, Sipho Hashe International Airport, David Stuurman International Airport and The Khoi-San International Airport.

The proposed names for Uitenhage: Garden Town, Kariega, Tolofiyeni and Kamesh.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.