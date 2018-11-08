eThekwini demands answers from service provider after buses run out of diesel

The eThekwini Municipality has today apologised to commuters following the inconvenience caused by the interruption of bus services run by the private operator, Transnat, on a contract basis within the metro. Transnat apparently didn’t have diesel to fill up the buses.

City Manager Sipho Nzuza said he would be briefed by the management of Transnat and urgently map a way forward.

“As a matter of urgency, I am demanding answers from the management. Under no circumstances shall we fold our arms and not intervene to mitigate inconvenience that has been caused by this state of affairs to our people. We have children who are currently busy with exams and they rely on these buses to be ferried to schools.

“There are also pensioners whom with their meagre income buy coupons to be transported by buses to various destinations such as hospitals, doctors and so forth. Now if this service is not available, they are compelled to fork out money to catch taxis. If they do not have it, they miss their appointments. We will work around the clock to ensure that the situation returns to normal with speed,” said Nzuza.

Nzuza urged commuters to make alternative travel arrangements until further notice.

– African News Agency (ANA)

