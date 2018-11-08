Former Sars officials approach high court to compel state to hand over docket

Three former South African Revenue Service (Sars) senior officials have opted to approach the high court to compel the state to hand over parts of a docket in the criminal case against them.

Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg, and Andries Janse van Rensburg appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate’s court on Thursday on charges of alleged corruption and contravention of the Regulation of Interception of Communications and Provision of Communication-Related Information (Rica) Act.

Advocate Laurence Hodes SC, who is representing the trio, has been fighting to have full access to the docket since their first appearance in March.

In August, the state agreed to hand over all parts of the docket before reneging on the agreement saying they meant they will only hand over some parts of the file.

At the previous court appearance in September, the state agreed to allow the defence team to view part B of the docket and take notes but not to have copies.

It’s unclear why the state is reluctant to hand over the docket.

The matter will be heard on February 14 next year in the high court in Pretoria.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.