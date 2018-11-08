Alleged killers of Ahmed Kathrada’s relatives in court

Nine people arrested in connection with the murder of people related to the late struggle icon Ahmed Kathrada appeared in the Schweizer-Reneke Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, North West police said.

Colonel Adele Myburgh said the case against Xolani Andrew Sotshantsha, 25; Mogomotsi Moruwa, 31; Abiya Jeffrey Phakoane, 60; Adam Mohale, 31; Sello Bamphitile, 29; Godfrey Thabiso Cuna, 46; Kgotso Moeletsi, 29; Thato Levetti, 26; and a 16-year-old boy was postponed to November 14.

All the accused were remanded in custody. The teenager is being held at a juvenile facility.

Myburgh said the men were arrested between November 5 and 6. They were arrested following the murder of Yunus Kathrada, 65, and his son Ahmed Kathrada, 28, on November 1.

Yunus is the late Ahmed Kathrada’s nephew.

Myburgh said Ahmed arrived home at 9pm on that fateful night. While he was opening his gate and burglary door, he was attacked and overpowered by two people.

“He was shot in the chest. In the meantime, his mother who was inside the house heard the noise and called on her husband to assist,” said Myburgh.

When Yunus opened the door he was shot in the head. He died on the spot. His wounded son, Ahmed, died on arrival at the hospital.

Myburgh said the suspects fled without taking any items.

A provincial task team was established and nine people were arrested, a firearm as well as two vehicles, allegedly used in the commission of the offence, were confiscated.

