Sanef says arrest of Angela Quintal and colleague worrying

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Thursday called on the international relations department to ensure local journalist Angela Quintal and her colleague Muthoki Mumo’s passports were returned immediately.

The duo was returned to their Dar es Salaam hotel early on Thursday morning after being detained by Tanzanian authorities for five hours on Thursday night for undisclosed reasons. Quintal and Mumo’s passports were confiscated and were yet to be returned.

Sanef said in a statement: “Sanef believes these are very worrying developments. We need to urgently find out the reasons behind this detention.

“Further, the journalists’ passports and phones need to be immediately returned. We believe the arbitrary detention of journalists is a direct and dangerous threat to media freedom and access to information.”

South Africa’s high commissioner in Tanzania was due to meet with Tanzanian authorities on Thursday.

Quintal is the Africa programme coordinator at the Committee to Protect Journalists and Mumo is the Sub-Saharan Africa representative for the press freedom NGO.