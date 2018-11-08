Mkhize mourns death of WC firefighter

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Zwelini Mkhize on Thursday extended his condolences to the family and colleagues of a firefighter who was killed when the truck he was travelling in overturned and rolled down a pass.

This incident happened on Sunday in Mitchell’s Pass near Worcester as the team was returning from fighting fires.

Mkhize said: “It is with deep sadness that we learnt of the death of Colin Reynhard, 55, who died when their truck overturned in inclement weather. Reynhard and his team are the kind of patrons who do their jobs with dedication and losing such an experienced firefighter is a serious blow.

“We have his family in our prayers at this time and we also pray for the speedy recovery of the other two younger team members Heinrich Matthyssen, 29 and Corbin Cupido, 20.”

Mkhize said this was the second firefighter to die in the area. Another firefighter, Nico Heyns, died when his helicopter crashed while fighting a blaze in Vermaaklikheid around the Garden Route area.

The fires have also claimed the lives of a family of eight people in Farleigh last week.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.