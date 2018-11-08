Numsa to march against ‘attempts to privatise’ Denel

Members of the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Thursday said it would march to the ministry of public enterprises in Pretoria to demand that it intervene to save state-owned enterprise (SOE), Denel.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said: “We reject any attempts to privatise Denel and we will fight attempts to impose salary cuts on workers.”

Hlubi-Majola said the fact that Denel has been one of the many victims of so-called state capture should not undervalue the critical role this SOE performs for the defence sector.

The march will take place on Friday, starting at the Union Building lawns in Pretoria and then to the ministry of public enterprises to hand over a memorandum.

