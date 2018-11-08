North West inmate escapee re-arrested in Mthatha

A 28-year-old inmate who escaped from a prison in Mahikeng has been re-arrested in Mthatha, said Eastern Cape police in a statement.

Police spokesperson Captain Dineo Koena said Mandisi Makhanda, who was serving a life sentence and escaped some time ago, was apprehended on Wednesday by Ngqeleni police and the Mthatha Flying Squad who acted on a tip-off.

She said the arrest took place at the Circus Triangle bus rank and Makhanda was found in possession of a police-issue 9mm Parabellum pistol with the serial number filed off, two magazines, and 14 rounds of ammunition.

Koena said Mandisi is the brother to Simphiwe Makhanda who was re-arrested in September after he escaped from prison.

“The management of the Mahikeng Correctional Centre authorities have been apprised of the arrest and are already working on an arrangement to take him back to the Wellington Correctional Centre. He will appear before court in Mahikeng soon.”

Acting cluster commander Brigadier Nomawethu Makonza applauded all involved in the arrest and said: “This is a strong message to all criminals [who] take chances in coming to commit crime in our area, there is no space for them in Mthatha.”

