Eish! 8.11.2018 11:35 am

WATCH: Everyone not having sex with their partners need scrutiny – Gigaba

Gopolang Chawane
Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba. PHOTO: ANA PHOTO

Gigaba has been sticking to his story that his sex video was intended for his wife.

Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has justified his solo sex tape as clearly for being for his wife Norma.

Another video of the minister in a TV interview stating that his video was intended for his wife is doing the rounds on social media.

In the video, Gigaba says there was nothing wrong with the video he took, as it was intended for his wife.

“I have every right to be as romantic as I want with my wife. To say to me why do you make a recording like this when I’m communicating with my wife is like asking someone why as a public person or priest or as [a] journalist do you engage in sex with your partner. That’s a completely awkward question and I think everybody who doesn’t have a romantic sexual engagement with their partners are the ones who need to be scrutinised, not me.”

The minister is fielding a heap of attention after his masturbation video was supposedly hacked off his phone.

He has apologised to the public for the video and said the footage was an attempt by perpetrators to extort money from him.

Economic Freedom Fighters deputy president Floyd Shivambu, however, said the home affairs minister was pulling the wool over everyone’s eyes about his video being for his wife.

Shivambu in a tweet said the ANC was beyond redemption. “A pornstar sends a pornographic video of himself to a girlfriend and gains some chicken audacity to publicly lie that he was being ‘romantic’ with his wife, comes [to] parliament to wave his little finger. What do we do now?”

He questioned Gigaba’s actions at the National Assembly on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Gigaba showed EFF member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi his pinkie after the EFF spokesperson suggested to the speaker that camera-less phones which could not be hacked would be a more suitable solution for MPs to avoid future “surprises”.

Gigaba apologised for his actions on Wednesday morning.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

