South Africa 8.11.2018 10:47 am

Man who allegedly burned girlfriend to death appears in Joburg court

Justice in court. Picture: Twitter

Authorities say the accused allegedly had an argument with his girlfriend and poured petrol on her and set her alight while she was sleeping.

The murder case of a man who allegedly doused his girlfriend with petrol and set her alight has been postponed to December for further investigation.

Mpho Thobane was expected to apply for bail on Thursday but the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court heard that he has decided to abandon his bail application.

Thobane, 27, is accused of murdering Viwe Dalingozi, 31, in the Joburg CBD in late October. He was arrested in Limpopo several days later.

The state was expected to oppose bail because he is a flight risk.

Police said the suspect allegedly had an argument with his girlfriend and poured petrol on her and set her alight while she was sleeping in bed.

Thobane is charged with premeditated murder and arson.

He will remain in custody until his next court appearance.

