Third suspect in Pete Mihalik murder case to appear in court

A third suspect, arrested on Wednesday, is expected to appear in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court in connection with the assassination of criminal defence lawyer Pete Mihalik.

The suspect will join Sizwe Biyela, 26, and Nkosinathi Khumalo, 31, in the dock on Thursday.

The trio faces charges of murder, attempted murder, as well as the unlawful possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The first two suspects were arrested on Tuesday last week shortly after the murder of Mihalik, 50, who was shot in the head at point-blank range as he dropped his children off at their private school Reddam House in Green Point.

Mihalik’s son, 8, sustained a gunshot wound to his jaw. The advocate’s teenage daughter, 17, who was in the back seat was not injured.

The gunman fired a shot through the driver’s window of Mihalik’s Mercedes-Benz.

ALSO READ: Advocate Pete Mihalik shot dead outside his child’s school

The state alleges that the murder was premeditated and last week prosecutor Helene Booysen asked the court to place the two suspects in custody at the Sea Point police cells as there was a reason to believe they could “come to harm” if kept at Pollsmoor prison.

In the charge sheet, the state alleges that the accused intentionally killed Mahalik by shooting him in the head with a firearm and that the offence “was committed by a person, group of persons or syndicate acting in the execution or furtherance of a common purpose or conspiracy”.

In the attempted murder charge, the state alleged that the accused intentionally attempted to kill Mihalik’s son by “shooting him in the face/head with a firearm and thereby inflicting serious and potentially life-threatening injuries”.

The third and fourth charges relate to the accused’s alleged possession of a nine mm unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

There has been much speculation about the murder with one newspaper reporting that a R1 million hit on Mihalik was ordered from a jail cell.

Three years ago, Mihalik, the go-to-lawyer for underworld figures lost his wife, who was suffering from depression, to suicide.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.