Steenhuisen, Malema thrown out of parly for refusing to withdraw insults

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and Democratic Alliance (DA) chief whip John Steenhuisen were ordered out of the National Assembly today after both refused to withdraw insults they hurled at each other yesterday.

House chairperson Thoko Didiza told Steenhuisen to retract the words “VBS bank looters” which he directed at Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu in reference to allegations that they shared in the spoils of the scam that robbed the bank of nearly R2 billion.

Steinhuisen said he would not because her ruling was inconsistent with previous rulings by other presiding officers.

Didiza told him to leave the chamber, then proceeded to rule that Malema had broken the rules with a racist slur by calling Steenhuisen a “white boy”. She also ruled out of order his further remark that accused Steenhuisen of rape.

Malema responded by reiterating his first remark, and was told to leave.

– African News Agency (ANA)

