New socialist party calls on all to register to vote in general election

New socialist party Rebuild South Africa (RSA) today called on people of all ages to register to vote for the 2019 general elections.

“We encourage all South Africans to get their friends, colleagues, partners and acquaintances to register on time. We encourage all South Africans to get out and register for voting, their vote matters and decides who or which party leads them,” said party leader Blessings Ramoba.

He said South Africans should know that voting does not only affect them, but also affected the youth which will grow under the leadership of any political party in power.

“With the current turmoil in the political leadership, people should use this opportunity to decide their future and in particular who should lead them. We are of the view that more and more people should turn out to register to vote and to make their voices heard,” he said.

He was reacting to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) statement that the final voter registration weekend for the 2019 national and provincial elections would be on January 26 and 27, to allow new voters to register and existing voters to update and to check their registration details.

The IEC said in terms of the Constitution, the term of the current national assembly and provincial legislatures ends on May 6 2019 and elections must be held within 90 days thereafter, meaning the elections must be held between May 7 and August 5, 2019.

