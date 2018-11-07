 
South Africa 7.11.2018 09:07 pm

Staffer injured as robbers hit Pretoria school for visually impaired

ANA

The robbers allegedly got in through a palisade fence and threatened the staffer with a pair of scissors and a knife.

A staff member at the Prinshof School for the Visually Impaired in the Pretoria CBD was “slightly injured” after being attacked and robbed by a group of men inside the school premises today, Gauteng police said.

“Pretoria Central [SA Police Service] SAPS is investigating a case of robbery with a weapon, after Prinshof School was attacked by three unknown men in Pretoria CBD. The victim, aged 36, alleges that she was on her way to the school kitchen to prepare breakfast for the learners when she was confronted by three unknown black males wielding a pair of scissors and a knife,” said SAPS Tswane West cluster spokesperson, Captain Augustinah Selepe.

“The victim was robbed of her cellphone, the suspects also demanded keys to the kitchen but they could not get hold of the keys. Preliminary investigation indicates that suspects gained entry into the school through the palisades fence where the block was removed from the wall.”

She said the staff member had been “slightly injured” during the incident.

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) said it had been “disturbed” by the incident.

“According to the information at our disposal, three robbers broke into the school premises and threatened to physically attack a food handler with a knife and the house keeper with a scissors and subsequently robbed her of her cellphone,” said GDE spokesperson Steve Mabona.

“The security personnel heard screams of the two ladies and immediately rushed to their rescue; however, the perpetrators managed to flee the scene. The matter has been reported to the police for investigation.”

Mabona said officials from the Psycho-Social Support team had been dispatched to the school to render counselling services and support to all affected staff.

African News Agency (ANA)

