 
menu
South Africa 7.11.2018 07:26 pm

‘We’ll thoroughly moer you in the elections’, Blade tells MPs on e-tolls

ANA
Transport minister and SA Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande. Picture: SAPA

Transport minister and SA Communist Party general secretary Blade Nzimande. Picture: SAPA

The transport minister accused the EFF and opposition politicians of using e-tolls as a way of gaining votes ahead of next year’s elections.

Transport Minister Blade Nzimande today warned opposition party members of Parliament (MPs) to not use the much-despised e-tolls in Gauteng as a political football, adding the ruling party would “thoroughly [beat] moer you in the elections next year”.

Nzimande was responding to questions in the National Assembly about contradictory messages coming from government, with Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in his medium term budget policy statement indicating the user pay principles would remain in place, and Gauteng Premier David Makhura insisting government should scrap e-tolls.

Nzimande said while government was looking at alternatives to e-tolls, the current situation in which the SA National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) had incurred massive debts to build highways, meant road users had to pay for using freeways.

“In hindsight, maybe this thing should have been done differently but we are where we are now and we have got debt. This thing was introduced in broad daylight… and we have to collect tolls to maintain and run these beautiful roads.”

When asked by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) why government did not repudiate the debt, Nzimande accused the opposition politicians of using e-tolls as a way of gaining votes ahead of next year’s general elections.

“Let’s be grown-up…let’s not engage in trick politics or populism because you hope you gonna win votes next year. We gonna thoroughly [beat] moer you in the elections next year.”

The minister was forced to withdraw his comment as it contained an expletive considered unparliamentary language.

African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Maimane says he can’t tell the ANC and EFF apart 16.11.2018
Ernst Roets and his fake views on ‘fake news’ 16.11.2018
Malema tells Gqubule to take up Stratcom allegations with Madikizela-Mandela 16.11.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.