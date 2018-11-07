Religious leaders must lead fight against femicide – Pastor Mboro

Incredible Happenings Ministries leader, Pastor Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng, today appealed to fellow religious leaders to stand together with communities in fighting the scourge of femicide across South Africa, which has claimed the lives of many women and girls.

“We [as churches] have always been there, and we have never stopped. When #NotInMyName invited me, I said it’s good to work together as a partnership – the church, civil society, and all activists. I’m going to mobilize other religious leaders,” Motsoeneng told African News Agency (ANA) in Pretoria, where David Baloyi was due to appear in connection with his partner’s murder.

“Even if we don’t get paid here, God will reward us. Just to change lives, we will stand together as the church. The church is not the building.”

Other religious leaders in the country have been sternly rebuked by the the Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CLR) for feeding congregants objects including petrol and animals.

Today, Motsoeneng said churches in South Africa cannot be tarred with the same brush because of a handful of individuals.

“The church has been the light of the world. It’s sad that there are those who are misrepresenting the church, but I grew up knowing that the church is the hope when people are abused, when people are hurting, and when people are broken they run to church.”

Motsoeneng spent the day picketing at the Moretele Magistrate’s Court with #NotInMyNameSA activists as David Baloyi was expected to appear in connection with the murder of his partner.

“There shall be justice for Mama Doreen and her family. The daughter and our sister did not die in vain. Jail cells are waiting for this animal,” #NotInMyNameSA secretary-general Themba Masango addressed the crowd of activists outside court.

“What we want you know is that justice is going to be served. There shall be justice.”

The activists were angered because the sentencing did not proceed today because there was no electricity at the court.

The sentencing was postponed to November 22. Baloyi remains in police custody.

President Cyril Ramaphosa last week convened a high-level Gender-Based Violence and Femicide summit in Pretoria, seeking solutions to the scourge.

– African News Agency (ANA)

