Traditional healer bust with human body parts sentenced to life

The Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday convicted a 34-year-old traditional healer who was bust with human body parts a month ago and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The traditional healer, Phumlani Ngidi, and Khanyisile Khusi, 46, were sentenced to life imprisonment by the court for the murder of 17-year-old Mxolisi Fortune Langazane.

The KZN police said Langazane was reported missing by his mother in June last year when he did not return home after his grandmother had sent him to a nearby shop.

KZN SAPS spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said investigations by the police implicated the two accused to the teen’s disappearance and murder.

Mbhele said on October 7 this year at around 10.50pm police received information of a man selling body parts in Margate.

“The police officers wasted no time and followed up on the information. Their investigations led them to Marine Drive in Margate where the suspect was spotted seated in a vehicle. The police officers approached the man clad in a traditional outfit and requested to search the vehicle.

“During the search, they discovered a bucket with a human skull, hand, torso, and other body parts that were cut into small pieces. The man confirmed to police that it was indeed human body parts and he informed police that he used these items them to heal people.”

It is alleged that the suspect had been looking for buyers and had approached a number of traditional healers around the Emanguzi area, Mbhele said.

“It is alleged that he identified himself as a traditional healer from Margate. Traditional healers became concerned when the man told them that he was in possession of human body parts which were on sale for as little as R4,000 and they brought their concerns to the attention of police.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

