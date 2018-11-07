Eastern Cape dam levels keep on dropping

The Eastern Cape province has recorded a decline in dam levels in major dams throughout the province, despite light rains in the past few days.

According to the Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), the recorded average of dam levels declined from 64.5% to 63.7% this week.

Water catchment areas have also been affected by the decline.

According to the department, the Mzimvubu-Tsitsikama catchment area recorded a decrease from 64.5% to 63.6% .

The weekly report issued by DWS showed that all major dams around the province registered a decline.

In the Nelson Mandela District, the Kouga Dam recorded a decline from 54.6% to 54.1%, the Loerie Dam dropped from 83.4% to 78.5%, while the Impofu Dam saw a decline to 37.8% this week, compared to 38.6% last week.

Dam levels in the Amathole District also continue to decrease. Nahoon Dam declined from 58.1% to 56.8%, Xilinxa Dam dropped from 39.2% to 35.1%, and Rooikrantz Dam dropped from last week’s 68.8% to 65.2%.

The Chris Hani District is also undergoing a similar fate with the Boesmanskrantz Dam dropping from 28.7% to 28.3%, Waterdown Dam dropped from 84.9% to 82.6%, and Oxkraal Dam from 58.3% to 57.7%.

Water levels in the OR Tambo District recorded a decline to 95.6% this week, compared to 95.7% last week. Mthatha Dam dropped from 96.5% to 96.4% this week, Nqadu Dam declined from 52.8% to 52.0% this week and Corana Dam declined to 80.4% from 81.5% last week.

The Department urged the public to use water responsibly as the province grapples with the decline of dam levels.

-African News Agency (ANA)

