Do not circulate baseless inciting messages, North West top cop warns

North West police have called on members of the community to refrain from spreading false, baseless and misleading messages through social media platforms.

“The police will not hesitate to act against any person who circulates messages with intent to intimidate citizens or incite them to cause violence,” North West Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane, said today.

This follows a message circulated on Facebook and WhatsApp warning that there would be disruptive actions in Ledig, Robega, Pilanesberg, Maule, Phokeng, Phatsima, Rustenburg and surrounding areas daily from November 7 to December 31 against Sun City.

“We will do everything to harm anyone closer to Sun City, we will throw stones, break vehicles, burn tyres and all of that. You, your family and friends are warned not to be closer to Sun City. We are tired of locals being permanent casuals…” read the message in part.

The Sun City resort hosts the Million Dollar Golf Challenge this weekend. There were no incidents at the holiday resort today but police were patrolling in the area.

General Motswenyane said the origin of the message was being investigated.

“The Regulations of the Gatherings Act 2015 of 1995 is clear and regulates the holding of public gatherings and demonstrations at certain places; and provide for matters connected therewith.

“Every person has the right to assemble with other persons and to express his views on any matter freely in public and enjoy the protection of the State whilst doing so; whereas the exercise of such right shall take place peacefully and with regard to the rights of others,” she said.

“An urgent appeal is also made to all communities that embark on protests, to do that peacefully and desist from committing crime,” she said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

