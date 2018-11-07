Top cops linked to R60m blue light graft granted bail

Former Gauteng police commissioner General Deliwe de Lange and Gauteng deputy police commissioner Nomburuza Napo have been released on R20,000 bail.

De Lange, among other top cops, appeared at the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court facing serious graft charges on Wednesday.

The state did not oppose bail and released de Lange and Napo on R20,000 bail. Their case has been postponed to March 29, 2019 for further investigation.

De Lange and three other top cops are facing charges of corruption, fraud, and forgery amounting to over R84 million.

De Lange has denied the allegations in an affidavit submitted to the court.

The group were arrested for matters related to irregularities in the procurement of blue lights amounting to more than R60 million.

They appeared in court after the group handed themselves over to Ipid on Wednesday morning.

The suspects are aged between 53 and 58 years old.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.