Security tight, roads closed in Sandton as investment forum kicks off

The South African police are appealing to residents to be supportive of the security forces in and around the Sandton CBD precinct in Johannesburg, and advised commuters to use alternative routes and allow for enough travel time.

This as the inaugural Africa Investment Forum kicked off at the Sandton Convention Centre, scheduled for today to Friday. The event is expected to be attended by President Cyril Ramaphosa, 20 heads of state, other foreign delegates, a number of high-level company chief executives and VIP guests.

The heads of state and governments from across the African continent include Joao Lourenco of Angola, Patrice Talon of Benin, Paul Biya of Cameroon, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and Paul Kagame of Rwanda, among others.

The National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) said it will be ensuring the safety and security of the delegates before, during and after the investment forum, and security was tight around the convention centre as Maude, West, 5th and Alice streets were closed off to traffic for the duration of the event.

NatJOINTS said these include VIP safety, route, venue, city and accommodation security, a combined intelligence and investigative capacity, crowd management and port of entry deployments; and traffic control, which can be deployed to deal with any eventualities.

“The NatJOINTS has ensured that general safety, day-to-day policing is not compromised for all law-abiding South Africans for the duration of the event. Normal day-to-day policing will continue as usual,” it said.

The inaugural Africa Investment Forum, an initiative of the African Development Bank (AfDB), will bring together project sponsors, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, private investors, policy makers, private equity firms, and heads of government to raise capital to advance Africa’s economic transformation agenda.

The Gauteng provincial government has entered into a partnership with the African Development Bank to host the investment forum.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.