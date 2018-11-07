Police officer kills wife and then himself in Cape Town

A 41-year-old police officer stationed at the Hout Bay police station in Cape Town shot and killed his 36-year-old wife and then himself during an apparent domestic dispute at the station, Western Cape police said on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the circumstances surrounding the death of a police sergeant and his wife were under police investigation following the incident at the Hout Bay police station on Wednesday morning at around 10.25 am.

“It is alleged that the sergeant’s wife visited the police station where her husband shot and killed her during an apparent domestic dispute. He then shot and killed himself,” said Traut.

He added that the sergeant was on duty at the time of the incident. A murder case and an inquest case docket have been registered.

