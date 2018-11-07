SA 2019 elections likely to be held in May – IEC

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on Wednesday said South Africa’s provincial and national elections scheduled for next year would most likely take place in May.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will announce the exact date for the 2019 polls.

During the update on the state of readiness for the elections, the commission also revealed that there were 26.1 million registered voters on the national common voters roll.

Chairperson Glen Mashinini said he hoped at least one million more voters would be added to the voters roll before registration closes.

In another development, the IEC released its “Atlas of Results for the 2016 Municipality Elections”.

The atlas is a compilation of the voting data from the elections presented geographically by province, municipality, ward, and voting district.

The IEC said the atlas could be used by political parties to analyse their own and other parties’ electoral performance in the 2016 elections.

The atlas, which can be downloaded on the IEC website, can be a useful tool to help plan and refine campaign strategies for the upcoming future elections.

