Motau predicts scant recovery of money lost in VBS fraud scam

Advocate Terry Motau warned on Wednesday that recovering money lost to fraud at VBS Mutual Bank will be a long process with limited success.

“I’m not optimistic that we will recover a huge amount. If I were a betting man, I would say we would get 20 to 30 cents in the rand,” Motau told parliament’s standing committee on finance.

He added that what he has termed the heist of VBS by directors was “not a victimless crime” because of the likelihood that it would take years to recover funds and not all depositors will be repaid in full.

“There are at least 3% of depositors we will not be able to fully refund.”

The South African Reserve Bank in July said it had secured guarantees from National Treasury of up to R100,000 per depositor for VBS.

But Motau pointed out that this still left vulnerable depositors such as a grandmother who had deposited her savings of R150,000 with the failed bank.

He penned a damning 148-page forensic report that detailed how nearly R2 billion was illicitly paid out to 53 people and entities by VBS.

Motau recommended criminal charges be brought against those responsible.

Acting National Prosecuting Authority head Silas Ramaite told MPs that five state prosecutors were working on the case and giving guidance to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, or Hawks.

