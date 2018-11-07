Zuma’s daughter Thuthukile defends Malema and criticises Gigaba

Former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter Thuthukile has made where she stands clear on the debate around EFF leader Julius Malema’s behaviour in parliament on Tuesday during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Q&A session.

The EFF leader called DA MP John Steenhuisen a “racist, young white man”, later saying he refused to be intimidated by whiteness.

The exchange between the two MPs divided South Africans on social media, with some criticising Malema’s behaviour, while others said Steenhuisen was the one in the wrong.

The DA MP said it was questionable that Malema was not made to retract his own “racist tirade” while the EFF leader said his party should “punish” the DA for the “racist” tirade by taking away one of the metros it is currently running.

I think @Our_DA should be punished for their racist behaviour in parliament yesterday by taking one metro away from them. — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) November 7, 2018

Black people who criticised Malema’s comments were slammed by Thuthukile Zuma, who said the “irony” of blacks who were against Malema was “uncanny”.

“I am no praise singer of EFF but the irony of blacks being mad at Malema for being racist to the DA is uncanny,” she said.

When she was told to join the party, she said the ANC would forever be her home.

Zuma further criticised Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba for his “stupid, inappropriate hand gestures” in parliament.

Gigaba gave EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi a finger, implying that he had a pinkie-sized penis.

She said instead of “bombarding” the South African public with apologies for his behaviour, Gigaba should “get over himself”, put his head down and focus on his work as a public servant.

“We are getting enough now,” she said.

She further criticised him for claiming there were people who were orchestrating his downfall when he was one of those who publicly said he would vote Jacob Zuma out if he refused to resign.

“The minister is learning the art of consistency and principal. Crying fowl of WMC now when it suits him when the fowl should have been cried throughout,” she concluded.

