South Africa 7.11.2018 12:57 pm

Yunus Carrim’s professionalism called into question

Citizen reporter
Yunus Carrim, chair of the Standing Committee on Finance admonishes regulators for failing to act decisively over Steinhoff. Picture: Moneyweb

Carrim’s tone in response to a letter from the EFF’s Floyd Shivambu has some questioning his level of professionalism.

A written exchange between EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu and chairperson of the standing committee on finance Yunus Carrim has called the latter’s professionalism into question.

In a letter dated November 6, Shivambu quizzes Carrim on his impartiality as chairperson due to the fact that he is also a central committee member of the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the SACP allegedly received R3 million in the VBS saga.

Shivambu went on to ask that Carrim answer “honourably, honestly, and expeditiously” due to the “urgency and sensitivity” of the matter.

Carrim then hit back in a two-page response where he denied any wrongdoing and denied the receipt of any funds from VBS.

“My precise answer to your question: no, most certainly, no, I know nothing about such a donation, and no, most certainly, no, I am not conflicted,” wrote Carrim.

He went on to state that he had checked with the SACP’s general secretary and treasurer general and they had both denied receiving any money from VBS and Vele Investments.

Carrim added: “But even if the SACP had received a R3 million donation, how does it follow that I am personally conflicted?? Your allegation seems to suggest that you think I should recuse myself from chairing the committee meeting today on Adv Terry Motau’s report on VBS Mutual, The Great Bank Heist? If so, this is obviously not tenable.”

He goes on to throw allegations against Brain Shivambu in Floyd’s face, reminding him of the recent trouble he faced after it was alleged that he and the EFF both received money from VBS through Brian.

“I take it though that you will ‘answer honourably and honestly’ when you appear before the ethics committee and any other structure that might investigate the allegations against you. And that you will attend to matters related to this ‘expeditiously’… given the urgency and sensitivity it warrants!” concluded Carrim.

Not everyone was against Carrim’s tone however as they are of the belief that the EFF “needs a taste of its own medicine”.

READ NEXT: Ndlozi calls VBS Bank report author ‘dishonest’ and ‘patronising’

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

