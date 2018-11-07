Yunus Carrim’s professionalism called into question

A written exchange between EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu and chairperson of the standing committee on finance Yunus Carrim has called the latter’s professionalism into question.

In a letter dated November 6, Shivambu quizzes Carrim on his impartiality as chairperson due to the fact that he is also a central committee member of the South African Communist Party (SACP) and the SACP allegedly received R3 million in the VBS saga.

EFF’s Floyd Shivambu’s letter to SCOF chair Yunus Carrim about VBS, according to Carrim in his “typically rude style”, and Carrim’s response #VBS @TeamNews24 pic.twitter.com/m9LPFq8iWq — Jan Gerber (@gerbjan) November 7, 2018

Shivambu went on to ask that Carrim answer “honourably, honestly, and expeditiously” due to the “urgency and sensitivity” of the matter.

Carrim then hit back in a two-page response where he denied any wrongdoing and denied the receipt of any funds from VBS.

“My precise answer to your question: no, most certainly, no, I know nothing about such a donation, and no, most certainly, no, I am not conflicted,” wrote Carrim.

He went on to state that he had checked with the SACP’s general secretary and treasurer general and they had both denied receiving any money from VBS and Vele Investments.

Wow this exchange though the tone of it all — K♌belo Thabo ♍ekoa (@kabzmekoa) November 7, 2018

Carrim added: “But even if the SACP had received a R3 million donation, how does it follow that I am personally conflicted?? Your allegation seems to suggest that you think I should recuse myself from chairing the committee meeting today on Adv Terry Motau’s report on VBS Mutual, The Great Bank Heist? If so, this is obviously not tenable.”

He goes on to throw allegations against Brain Shivambu in Floyd’s face, reminding him of the recent trouble he faced after it was alleged that he and the EFF both received money from VBS through Brian.

“I take it though that you will ‘answer honourably and honestly’ when you appear before the ethics committee and any other structure that might investigate the allegations against you. And that you will attend to matters related to this ‘expeditiously’… given the urgency and sensitivity it warrants!” concluded Carrim.

I'm listening to him now on Parliamentary Portfolio Committee and he can be very condescending. @MbuyiseniNdlozi — Itumeleng Morapedi ???????????????? (@ISMorapedi) November 7, 2018

I like the way Carrim puts the boy in his place. I can buy Carrim a Bells for a job well done. — John Baloyi (@Dijosti) November 7, 2018

…you can say that again, the arrogance of this man is sickening and it is always directed at blacks his disdain is palpable — Matome (@_matmoh) November 7, 2018

Yunus Carrim is emotional and rude — PNWarrior (@PNMaster_) November 7, 2018

I was reading the response to the EFF letter then I stopped because it is rude and unprofessional, it sounds and seems like a WhatsApp message — Man's From Kasi! (@ManBarker) November 7, 2018

Not everyone was against Carrim’s tone however as they are of the belief that the EFF “needs a taste of its own medicine”.

I like the tone of letter. Its refreshing. — Mtungwa Mbulase ka Mashobane (@Skhumza) November 7, 2018

I'm happy he did reply in this fashion. — Luyanda Mahlanza (@LuyandaMahlanza) November 7, 2018

The response was as if the EFF typed out a letter to themselves. Very disrespectful, not professional and a little to personal. Maybe he saw the irony of replying in that way since that is how the EFF campaigns — Nazir Imam (@NazirImam4) November 7, 2018

