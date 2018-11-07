Cause of deadly Joburg fire still a mystery two months after tragedy struck

Two months have passed since a fire at the Bank of Lisbon building claimed the lives of three firefighters and the cause of the blaze is still unknown.

On Wednesday the Johannesburg Emergency services (EMS) said it was still investigating the cause of the fire at the 23-storey building.

EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said: “The investigation is still underway. The city of Joburg EMS will give a full report as soon as the process is done.”

She did not say when the full report would be released.

The Democratic Alliance recently called for the resignation of infrastructure development MEC Jacob Mamabolo and health MEC Gwen Ramokgopa on the grounds that they failed to heed multiple warnings that the Bank Of Lisbon building was a health hazard, saying that staff should have been moved elsewhere.

