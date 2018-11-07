PE police still searching for man allegedly abducted in October

Port Elizabeth police in the Eastern Cape are searching for a man who was allegedly abducted last month.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Athenkosi Boji, 20, was last seen on October 21 in Fibi Street, Zwide, in close proximity to his home.

Beetge said at the time a silver-grey vehicle suspected to be a Volvo stopped next to him and three unknown males got out.

“They forcefully pushed him into the vehicle and drove off again.”

Boji has not been seen since.

Anyone with information that could assist police in the investigation is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Portia Dumeduze on 073 102 5521.

