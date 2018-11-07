Anti-gang unit nabs six suspects, confiscates drugs worth R1m

Six suspects, aged between 23 and 35, are expected to appear in a Cape Town court on Thursday on charges of dealing in drugs and the unlicensed possession of firearms and ammunition.

The anti-gang unit, launched last week in Cape Town, arrested the men in Philippi on Tuesday.

In a police statement, Lieutenant-Colonel Andre Traut said police confiscated three unlicensed firearms and a large quantity of drugs.

“Inroads are being made in our fight against gangsterism in the Western Cape as proven by members of the anti-gang unit when they arrested six suspects yesterday in Philippi with three unlicensed firearms and drugs valued at R1,129,950.”

Members of the unit conducted a search of a residence in Oasis squatter camp after receiving a tip-off.

“This operation led to the discovery of two 9mm pistols, a 45 calibre pistol, 70 rounds of ammunition, dagga valued at R1 million, and heroin with a street value of R129,950. Six cellular telephones and R11,550 cash, believed to be the proceeds of drug trafficking, were also confiscated,” said Traut.

