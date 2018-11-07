DA welcomes ruling against ‘racist’ eThekwini municipality official

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has welcomed the outcome of a disciplinary hearing which ruled that the head of eThekwini Municipality’s legal and compliance unit Gideon Phungula, was guilty of racism, gross dishonesty, and hate speech.

DA EThekwini leader Nicole Graham demanded that city manager Sipho Nzuza suspend Phungula after receiving a transcript and recordings of him calling Krish Kumar a “c**lie” repeatedly.

She also reported the matter to the human rights commission as a violation of the rights of Kumar and other Indian city officials.

“The recording also revealed Phungula admitting to being a political appointee, and that he was trying to appoint a ‘compliant’ lawyer to preside over the disciplinary of a Supply Chain Management official. The aforementioned official was implicated in the DSW orange bag scandal, but Phungula felt she needed to be protected for the ANC’s sake,” said Graham.

“The way the orange bag matter has been handled has been completely disgraceful, and the Phungula recordings show why. Tender processes were clearly being subverted to enrich friends and those amenable to ANC donations.”

Graham said it was unfathomable that the head of the legal and compliance unit could be so deeply compromised.

The DA demanded that Phungula be axed from his position because of the guilty finding.

“We also want an investigation into who exactly appointed Phungula and how the process was handled. Phungula’s constant reference to ‘Mama’ in the leaked recording points to no one other than mayor Zandile Gumede,” said Graham.

