South Africa 7.11.2018 10:36 am

Judgment in Courtney Pieters murder trial continues

ANA
Murder accused Mortimer Saunders enters the Cape Town High Court where he will stand trial for the alleged murder and rape of 3-year-old Courtney Pieters of Elsies River. Picture: Noor Slamdien/African News Agency/ANA

Saunders has denied raping the girl before she died but admitted to necrophilia.

Judgment is set to continue in the Courtney Pieters murder trial in the Western Cape High Court on Wednesday.

The judgment against self-confessed child killer Mortimer Saunders began in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday as Judge Babalwa Mantame read through evidence and statements that was brought before the court during the trial.

Saunders was arrested in May last year after the body of three-year-old Courtney Pieters was found in Epping Industria, nine days after she was reported missing from her Elsies River home.

Saunders denied raping the girl before she died but has admitted to necrophilia. He also claimed that she died after he fed her ant poison because she had been disturbing him at the house he shared with her and her family.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

