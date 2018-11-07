Is Bosasa Ramaphosa’s version of the VBS Bank scandal?

Yesterday, DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced in parliament that he had evidence of a questionable payment of R500,000 that was made to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s son Andile from facility management company Bosasa.

Bosasa has been embroiled in scandals after Vincent Smith, an ANC MP, allegedly received at least R670,000 from the company over the past three years. The company has also been accused of providing ministers and other government workers with free high-tech security systems, and of paying R1.1 million of former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng’s legal bills.

The president said he was aware of the business relationship Maimane was talking about but said it was legally instituted through a company Andile did business with as a consultant. He also said he would take his son to jail himself if he was proven to be involved in corruption.

Not everyone is satisfied with the president’s answer, though.

EFF leader Julius Malema responded in parliament by suggesting that there are double standards regarding the response to the allegations regarding his son and the way Brian Shivambu has been treated.

“It cannot be that if it is your children with contracts, invoices and they can account for the work they have done it’s acceptable, but when it comes to Brian Shivambu it is a different matter altogether,” he said.

People on Twitter have expressed suspicion regarding the “consultant excuse” which some have pointed out is the same reason given by Brian Shivambu for his receiving money from VBS Bank.

One Twitter user remarked that South Africa has “been here before” with Duduzane Zuma and Brian Shivambu.

Journalist Redi Tlhabi, though, has suggested that South Africans may be jumping the gun with their VBS/Bosasa comparisons.

The president tweeted Tlhabi and “says there is a contract in place”.

And speaking to another journalist Pauli Van Wyk, known for breaking the story about Floyd Shivambu having allegedly received around R10 million from VBS Bank through his brother Brian, Tlhabi suggested that more investigation into the matter needs to be made.

“I am sure it should be very easy to find out what Cyril’s son does for a living, how long he has been doing it, whether he has provided similar services for others,” she said.

So yesterday, President Ramaphosa says he saw the payment, and spoke to his son about it, and it was for 'consulting services'… Now, Andile, his son, says he knows nothing about the payment. We are being misled South Africa. https://t.co/PrwPSAMB18 — X (@XondoZ12) November 7, 2018

Floyd has brother who VBS consulted

Upon which Floyd got a spread!

But Julius did all the checks & said

“Nothing here, put it to bed”.

Cyril has a son who Bosasa consulted

Uneasy lies the crown upon the head

Of father, of another connected bastard? https://t.co/wPrqKSd3f8 — DemocracyInterruptus (@DroppedChance) November 6, 2018

Thanks for the specifics, the problem is Bosasa and VBS have been hot for a while now and a President who is against corruption maybe he should have known this instead of going on about technicalities about advising his son not to do business with govt. — Oliver Robertsen (@oliver7940) November 6, 2018

UPDATE!!! The company is BOSASA, not VBS. Here's the funny thing, however, BOTH companies have been exposed for paying off politicians (their families) during the subsistence of a generally corrupt. — Sabelo Chalufu (@SabeloChalufu) November 6, 2018

Ubaba kaAndile saying Andile received the money from Bosasa for the services he provided and Brian also provided services to VBS thru Vele investment somebody balance me here are this cases not the same — Dibetlolo (@MakgobeMakgama4) November 6, 2018

From Bosasa, not VBS. And @CyrilRamaphosa says there is a contract in place. @PaulivW I am sure it should be very easy to find out what Cyril's son does for a living, how long he has been doing it, whether he has provided similar services for others? https://t.co/UdGy2MQa5m — Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) November 6, 2018

