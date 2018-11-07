Pretoria hawker’s death to be probed by IPID

The independent police investigative directorate (Ipid) has launched a probe into the death of a 30-year-old hawker who allegedly died at the hands of the police in Soshanguve on Friday, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

According to police, hawker Thomas Ditshele died after he collapsed while trying to escape from the police.

Ipid spokesperson Moses Dlamini told Pretoria North Rekord on Tuesday that a full investigation was underway following a report on Friday of Ditshele’s death, allegedly as a result of police action, near the Soshanguve police station.

“The police officers surrounded the group of young men who ran in different directions. One of the men fell to the ground and died,” the police said in a statement.

They added that Ipid investigation were underway, adding that investigators attended the post-mortem on Monday and would visit the scene to seek more witnesses.

According to the statement, police officers were conducting crime prevention duties in Soshanguve on Friday when they dispersed a group of young men selling bootleg CDs and DVDs.

“During their patrol, they spotted a group of youths who were allegedly selling counterfeit CDs. The officers tried to arrest them, but they ran away and [the officers] chased them on foot.

“It is alleged that one of the suspects collapsed and fell to the ground. He was later certified dead by the paramedics. The situation angered the community, who cited brutality by the police.”

The residents then turned their rage towards the police station and pelted the building with petrol bombs and burnt tyres. They also broke windows and removed the gate and some parts of the palisade fencing. Parts of the building were damaged, according to police.

A case of public violence and an inquest docket are being investigated.

