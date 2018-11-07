Gigaba apologises for waving his pinkie finger at Ndlozi

Embattled Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba on Wednesday apologised “unreservedly” for waving a pinkie finger at Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) member of parliament Mbuyiseni Ndlozi in the National Assembly.

Gigaba, an African National Congress member, waved his finger at Ndlozi on Tuesday during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s heated question-and-answer session.

Matters came to a head after Ndlozi suggested that ministers should use camera-less cellphones without cameras and avoid recording themselves. His comments were in apparent reference to Gigaba’s leaked sex tape. He also showed the house a “burner phone”, which he said could not be hacked.

Reacting to the jibe, Gigaba, whose sex tape is now featured on a porn site, waved his pinkie finger – a gesture that suggested that he was more endowed than Ndlozi.

EFF chief whip Floyd Shivambu complained to Speaker Baleka Mbete about the rude gesture.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday morning, Gigaba posted: “I apologise, unreservedly, for this gesture. The petty taunts that provoked it and the strain I have been taking, over the past 10 days, are no excuse for my indiscretion which is perfectly summed up in this tweet by Sphe Dludla.”

I apologise, unreservedly, for this gesture. The petty taunts that provoked it and the strain I have been taking, over the past 10 days, are no excuse for my indiscretion which is perfectly summed-up in this tweet by @SpheDludla. https://t.co/Gqko6q5fG2 — Malusi Gigaba (@mgigaba) November 7, 2018

Dludla is the business editor of the African News Agency (ANA). He had earlier tweeted that Gigaba’s gesture to Ndlozi fed into toxic hypermasculinity stereotypes about the size of a man’s manhood and how this creates jealousy in men, which then leads to gender-based violence and femicide.

WATCH: Gigaba shows Ndlozi he supposedly has a pinkie-sized penis

Gender activist and cultural academic Nomboniso Gasa has indicated that she intends to lodge a complaint to Parliament about Gigaba’s behaviour, labelling his response to Ndlozi offensive, phallocentric, heteronormativity, and toxic masculinity.

Gigaba took to Twitter last Sunday announcing that some people were blackmailing him and had hacked into his phone and leaked a sex tape meant for his wife.

All manner of jokes and ridicule were thrown at Gigaba as the leaked tape went viral. He has apologised for the video but has resisted calls for him to resign from his cabinet post.

