SAB awards liquor traders with development certificates

South African Breweries (SAB) on Tuesday awarded licensed liquor traders with the Retailer Development Programmer (RDP) certificates at a ceremony held in Bryanston, Gauteng.

More than 150 licensed liquor traders based in Tembisa, Mamelodi and Sebokeng have undergone an intensive RDP developed and facilitated by the SAB and AB InBev Africa.

SAB Vice President of Procurement and Sustainability David Hauxwell congratulated the traders on their achievement.

“We wish you the best and we hoping that the skills you learnt from the program will help you grow your business,” Hauxwell said.

The RDP equips retailers with business, financial and infrastructure skills training, and provide practical knowledge on how to help increase their business profits.

It also helps retailers to grow their businesses and become role models for responsible trading, discouraging harm caused by the misuse of alcohol within communities.

Funa Tema, one of the retailers who were among those awarded with a certificate, said her life has changed a lot since she joined the program.

“I have been in this business for quite some time now since 2003 but i didn’t know that I have to open a business account so that I will be able to see if my business gets profit or not, but through this program now I know,” she said.