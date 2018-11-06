 
menu
South Africa 6.11.2018 04:59 pm

Severe thunderstorm alert issued for Polokwane

Raeesa Kimmie
Photo: Pixabay

Photo: Pixabay

The storm is predicted to strike today, with a warning issued until late this evening.

Although it is already coming down in buckets, Polokwane is still under “severe thunderstorm watch” on the South African Weather Service’s website, reports Polokwane Review.

ALSO READ: Gauteng to experience severe thunderstorms

According to the site, the watch is for between 12:00 this afternoon and 23:00 this evening. With more rain expected on Wednesday, temperatures are also predicted to reach just 15 degrees, with a 60% chance of rain throughout the day.

Mokopane has also been placed under the severe storm watch, along with the rest of the southern and western parts of Limpopo.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
‘Rain never stopped Obama,’ angry Americans tell Trump 12.11.2018
George fires contained for now 5.11.2018
Warning of severe thunderstorms issued for Gauteng 30.10.2018

 

Black Friday Counter

04

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.