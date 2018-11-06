Severe thunderstorm alert issued for Polokwane

Although it is already coming down in buckets, Polokwane is still under “severe thunderstorm watch” on the South African Weather Service’s website, reports Polokwane Review.

Warning:06/11/2018 15h20 TO:06/11/2018 19h00 Severe Thunderstorms are observed over the Lephalale local municipality of Limpopo moving eastwards with possible strong winds, heavy downpours and large hail. — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 6, 2018

According to the site, the watch is for between 12:00 this afternoon and 23:00 this evening. With more rain expected on Wednesday, temperatures are also predicted to reach just 15 degrees, with a 60% chance of rain throughout the day.

Mokopane has also been placed under the severe storm watch, along with the rest of the southern and western parts of Limpopo.

