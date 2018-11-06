Pretoria North police still searching for missing boy

A 10-year-old boy from Pretoria North who was last seen by his grandmother on October 30 is still missing, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

This was contrary to social media reports that Johannes Phillip Venter was found this week.

Pretoria North police confirmed that the child had not yet been reported safe at the police station.

ALSO READ: Boksburg mother desperate to find her missing son

“We will keep the media updated,” said police spokesperson Captain Rebecca Phatlane.

“For now we ask that people do not share private information of the child and his family on social media, but report to the police.”

Venter was last seen with his grandmother on October 30 when she took him to school.

The Pink Ladies, a non-profit organisation that helps to search for missing people, said Venter never attended any of his classes that day.

“It was presumed that his father fetched him at the school,” said Pink Ladies director Dessie Rechner.

The Pink Ladies shared a missing person poster of the boy on social media.

“The child will remain missing until police can confirm that he is safe,” said Rechner.

Anyone with information on Venter’s whereabouts may call Captain Machaba of Pretoria North police on 082-319-9798 or the Pink Ladies on 072-214-7439 or 083-378-4882 or 086-001-0111.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.