Inmate shoots dead prisoner, injures four others in escape bid

An inmate was shot dead by allegedly another prisoner in KwaZulu-Natal, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Moses Dlamini said that an awaiting trial inmate was taken into custody on Saturday allegedly without being searched at the Isipingo police station in Durban.

“An inmate subsequently tried to shoot his way out of custody, killing another inmate and injuring four others. The shooter was in turn shot and wounded by a police officer,” Dlamini said.

He said four other inmates were also shot in the incident and were taken for medical attention. The shooter was in a stable condition in hospital, Dlamini said.

Two other awaiting trial prisoners escaped during the incident.

Dlamini said a docket of murder and attempted murder were opened against the inmate and that Ipid was investigating negligence against the police at the station for not properly searching and disarming an awaiting trial prisoner.

