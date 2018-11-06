 
South Africa 6.11.2018 02:48 pm

Judgment in Courtney Pieters murder trial to resume Wednesday

Murder accused Mortimer Saunders enters the Cape Town High Court where he will stand trial for the alleged murder and rape of 3-year-old Courtney Pieters of Elsies River. Picture: Noor Slamdien/African News Agency/ANA

Saunders was arrested in May last year after the body of three-year-old Courtney Pieters was found.

Judgment in the trial of self-confessed child killer Mortimer Saunders is set to resume on Wednesday.

The judgment against Mortimer Saunders began in the Western Cape High Court on Tuesday as Judge Babalwa Mantame read through evidence and statements that was brought before the court during the trial.

Saunders was arrested in May last year after the body of three-year-old Courtney Pieters was found in Epping Industria, nine days after she was reported missing from her Elsies River home.

Saunders denied raping the girl before she died but has admitted to necrophilia. He also claimed that she died after he fed her ant poison because she had been disturbing him at the house he shared with her and her family.

