South Africa 6.11.2018 02:46 pm

Sochayile Khanyile appointed as new ANC Gauteng chief whip

ANA
Sochayile

Sochayile "Socks" Khanyile, the new ANC Gauteng chief whip. Photo: ANA

The African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng on Tuesday appointed Sochayile “Socks” Khanyile as the chief whip of the party caucus in the provincial legislature.

Khanyile’s appointment follows the resignation of the former chief whip, Brian Hlongwa, who stepped down last week Tuesday as he is implicated in the corruption of R1.2 billion which allegedly occurred when he was health MEC from 2006 to 2009.

The ANC’s integrity commission was set to table a report on Tuesday recommending that Hlongwa and former health MEC Qedani Mahlangu be expelled from the Gauteng executive, but Hlongwa jumped shipped before the report was tabled.

Khanyile joined the ANC caucus in the Gauteng provincial legislature as secretary to caucus in 2008, before joining the provincial legislature as a member from 2014 to date. He served as chairperson of the safety portfolio committee and a member of the oversight committee on the Office of the Premier and legislature.

Jacob Khawe, ANC provincial secretary, said in a statement that Khanyile brings with him a wealth of experience as a public representative.

“We are convinced that the activism of comrade Sochayile as a seasoned activist of the mass democratic movement will bring invaluable organisational experience in the ANC caucus in the Gauteng provincial legislature. We wish the chief whip well in this important role,” Khawe said.

