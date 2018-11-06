People shut down North West municipality demanding jobs

A group of people demanding jobs have shut down the Ditsobotla municipality in Lichtenburg, North West, the municipality said on Tuesday.

Spokesperson Pius Batsile said: “A group of people from Boikhutso township who are demanding employment in the municipality have forced municipal employees to vacate municipal offices and caused disruption of services for the past two days.”

He said the municipality was addressing security at the municipal buildings to ensure that employees were safe and services were discharged without any disruptions.

Municipal services were expected to return to normal on Wednesday or Thursday.

“Management of Ditsobotla local municipality apologises for any inconvenience caused by the disruption of services and is working tirelessly in ensuring such incident does not recur,” he said.

In May 2017 a group of residents from Boikhutso, also known as Phola, held mayor Daniel Buthelezi hostage and torched a portion of the municipal buildings.

The mayor was not hurt during the incident and 32 people were arrested on charges ranging from kidnapping and arson to attempted murder.

