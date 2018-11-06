Tricky ANC deliberations move to parliament

Correction: An earlier version of the story incorrectly stated that deputy president David Mabuza was in attendance. ANA apologises for the error.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was addressing a meeting of the ANC caucus in parliament on Tuesday after an extended meeting of its National Executive Committee at the weekend to deal with burning issues ranging from the VBS Bank fraud scam to alleged plots to oust him.

Ramaphosa smiled and chatted as ANC MPs sang and danced in the meeting.

The ANC caucus unusually took the decision to allow media in to photograph the event before the meeting was formally opened.

Following the weekend’s deliberations, ANC secretary general Ace Magashule told media the party top leadership had agreed that they would not allow leaders to take part in secret meetings in future. This followed Magashule, ANC Women’s League Secretary-General Meokgo Matuba and ousted ANC North West chairperson Supra Mahumapelo meeting with former president Jacob Zuma in Durban.

“We should know what’s happening, I must know where the president is and the president should know where I am,” said Magashule.

The NEC also discussed the findings of the party’s integrity commission on the collapse of VBS after a Reserve Bank report fingered officials in Limpopo for having helped the bank’s directors to dupe municipalities into making large deposits with it.

